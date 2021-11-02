LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 6,812.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Comerica by 8,150.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,697,000 after buying an additional 519,104 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,894,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Comerica by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after buying an additional 304,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

NYSE:CMA opened at $87.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $461,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,070 shares of company stock worth $1,226,672 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

