LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,377 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 363,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.84 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.