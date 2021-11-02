LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Get Slam alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. Slam Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.