LMR Partners LLP Invests $849,000 in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 688.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 107,743 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 391.8% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Catalent by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 12.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 22.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT opened at $139.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.13. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.16 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

In other Catalent news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $214,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $192,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.