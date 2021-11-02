LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 9,487 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,611 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 909.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 913,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,787,000 after purchasing an additional 822,971 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 832,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,114,000 after purchasing an additional 806,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 947,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,923,000 after purchasing an additional 755,502 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Shares of XRAY opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

