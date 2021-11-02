LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after buying an additional 8,664,456 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,585,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,960 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,853 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Mosaic by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,852,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,385 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

MOS stock opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.73.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.33). The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

