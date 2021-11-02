Livent (LTHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Livent to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Livent has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. On average, analysts expect Livent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Livent alerts:

NYSE LTHM opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -323.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.16. Livent has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Livent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Livent worth $36,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.34.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.