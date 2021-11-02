Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. On average, analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:LYV opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $104.61.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.
