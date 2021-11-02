Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. On average, analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LYV opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $104.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

