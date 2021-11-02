Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Short Interest Down 21.4% in October

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifestyle International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

LFSYY traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. 288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579. Lifestyle International has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $796.02 million, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

