Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of LTH opened at $17.51 on Monday. Life Time Group has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $18.25.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

