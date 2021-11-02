Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of LTH opened at $17.51 on Monday. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

