Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $161.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.71. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $135.09 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liberty Broadband stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

