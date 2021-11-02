Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by 3G Sahana Capital Management LP

3G Sahana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,977 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 6.8% of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $57,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,932. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.38. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

