Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Sold by One01 Capital LP

One01 Capital LP lessened its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,314 shares during the quarter. Li Auto accounts for approximately 1.7% of One01 Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. One01 Capital LP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 44.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 295.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.64. 178,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,647,211. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of -202.13 and a beta of 2.09. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $780.44 million during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.