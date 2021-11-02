LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Down 12.1%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $134.09 and last traded at $135.95. Approximately 15,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 253,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.65.
LGIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.59.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 1,774.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $1,269,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in LGI Homes by 5.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)
LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
Further Reading: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.