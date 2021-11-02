LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Down 12.1%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares dropped 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $134.09 and last traded at $135.95. Approximately 15,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 253,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.65.

LGIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.59.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 1,774.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $1,269,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in LGI Homes by 5.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

