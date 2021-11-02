Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Level One Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp stock opened at $32.42 on Monday. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $247.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $772,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.