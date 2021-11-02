Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in October

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,200 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 4,959,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,683.7 days.

OTCMKTS:FINMF opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

About Leonardo

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

