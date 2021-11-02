LENSAR (LNSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 69.54%. The company had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. On average, analysts expect LENSAR to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LNSR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. LENSAR has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93.

LNSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LENSAR in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

