LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Trading Down 3.6% on Analyst Downgrade

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $275.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. LendingTree traded as low as $153.91 and last traded at $155.63. 11,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 303,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.39.

TREE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.11.

In related news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 711.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -223.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.06.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

