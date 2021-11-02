Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.70-$2.80 EPS.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

