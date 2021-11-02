Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on November 8th

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.286 per share on Monday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $38.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.31% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $39,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

