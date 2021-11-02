LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Down 4.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. LegalZoom.com traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $26.90. Approximately 9,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 602,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,202,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,196,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.72.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

