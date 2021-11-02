Legal & General Group Plc Takes $27,000 Position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 31,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 305,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of INFI opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $234.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.16.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

