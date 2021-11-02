Legal & General Group Plc Purchases Shares of 1,000 Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics stock opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.97, a quick ratio of 18.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). Sell-side analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPSC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

