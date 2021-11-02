Legal & General Group Plc Has $34,000 Stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Datto were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSP. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,480,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,867,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,997,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Datto by 741.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 90,763 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Datto during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Datto alerts:

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $96,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,008 shares of company stock worth $2,265,120. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 84.29. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Datto Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.