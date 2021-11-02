Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $274.95

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 274.95 ($3.59) and traded as high as GBX 293.80 ($3.84). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 292.40 ($3.82), with a volume of 9,200,718 shares changing hands.

LGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($5.19) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 309.20 ($4.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The company has a market capitalization of £17.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 276.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 274.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 5.18 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 841 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £2,295.93 ($2,999.65).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

