Lead Wallet Market Capitalization Achieves $2.89 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $81,368.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

