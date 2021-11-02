Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.79

Shares of Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 14129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52.

About Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR)

LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.