Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

