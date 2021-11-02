Lancashire (LON:LRE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $498.00

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 498 ($6.51) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.53), with a volume of 9823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 503.50 ($6.58).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 871 ($11.38) to GBX 787 ($10.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 810.67 ($10.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 608.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 636.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 21.80.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

