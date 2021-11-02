Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report $56.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.40 million to $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $56.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $225.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $228.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $224.90 million, with estimates ranging from $222.80 million to $227.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,754. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.83. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,375 shares of company stock worth $454,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.