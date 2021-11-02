Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.
Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 26.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.
NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $259,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.
About Lakeland Bancorp
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.
