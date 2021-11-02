Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Lakeland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 26.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lakeland Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $259,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

