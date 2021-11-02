Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $304.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LabCorp exited the third quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. However, the earnings figure declined on a year-over-year basis. Diagnostics revenues in the quarter were significantly impacted by decelerating demand for COVID-19 testing. Covance Drug Development however delivered higher sales on strong base business growth. In the quarter under review, overall base Business improved 14.6%. In terms of COVID-19 response, in the third quarter, LabCorp experienced greater-than-anticipated COVID testing volumes. The company’s recent receipt of the FDA’s EUA for a combined COVID and flu-at-home collection kit is another upside. On projection of an improved outlook for the rest of the year, the company has raised its full-year guidance. Over the past year, LabCorp has outperformed its industry.”

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

LH traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $287.51. 2,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $192.79 and a 12 month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.