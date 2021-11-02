Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Short Interest Update

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 599,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $288.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.29. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $192.79 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.98.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

