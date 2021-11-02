Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.35

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 7210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on KIROY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kumba Iron Ore in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $2.5531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.16%.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.