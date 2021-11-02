KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of KT worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.12%.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.