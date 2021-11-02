Krios (GIG) Trading 78.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 78.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Krios coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $27.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded 78.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004345 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.75 or 0.00157812 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.23 or 0.00549349 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Krios Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

