KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KONE Oyj from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $33.89 on Monday. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.