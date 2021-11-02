Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $138.29 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001708 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $138.29 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.33 or 0.00273543 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00103813 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.16 or 0.00136774 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000126 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002652 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,523,460 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.