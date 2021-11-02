Kommunitas Achieves Market Cap of $780,935.40 (KOM)

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Kommunitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Kommunitas has a total market capitalization of $780,935.40 and $596,342.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kommunitas has traded up 60.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00082401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00076496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00102997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,375.08 or 1.00288735 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,419.57 or 0.06993807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002827 BTC.

About Kommunitas

Kommunitas’ total supply is 39,999,391,076 coins and its circulating supply is 566,807,139 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

Kommunitas Coin Trading

