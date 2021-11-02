KOK Hits Market Cap of $309.15 Million (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $309.15 million and $5.98 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00004524 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00050791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.20 or 0.00218637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00093781 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

