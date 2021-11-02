KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 25.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNBE shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

In other news, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $68,065,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 300,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $5,995,003.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock valued at $138,679,987.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNBE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.61. 20,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,047. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.87. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

