Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

KNRRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

KNRRY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,104. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

