Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 492.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,922 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Kilroy Realty worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

