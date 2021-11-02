KeyCorp Weighs in on Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Silgan in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Silgan’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 146.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 22.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,904 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

