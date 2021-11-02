KeyCorp Weighs in on LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $19.43 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $20.01.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.47.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $68.11 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

