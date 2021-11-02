KeyCorp Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $460.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $490.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $317.72 on Tuesday. Roku has a twelve month low of $196.52 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.93.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,758 shares of company stock valued at $150,233,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth approximately $580,380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Roku by 72.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,293 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 347.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 387,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,159,000 after purchasing an additional 300,671 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Roku by 97,797.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

