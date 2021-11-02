KeyCorp Comments on Yum! Brands, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $126.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.34. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $93.73 and a 1-year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,426 shares of company stock worth $1,108,618. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.