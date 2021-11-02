KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hub Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBG. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

HUBG stock opened at $81.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hub Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.69.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.