Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

KDP stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

